Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,365 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.46.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $103.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.87.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

