Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Applied Optoelectronics posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAOI shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

AAOI opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $17.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $261.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other news, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 5,400 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,764 shares of company stock worth $376,047. 7.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 8.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

