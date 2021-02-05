Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 706,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

AQST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 44,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 972.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 106,273 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 470.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 52,063 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AQST opened at $5.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $199.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 3.77. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

