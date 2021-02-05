ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.13 Per Share

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ArcBest in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the transportation company will earn $4.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ArcBest’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARCB. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.85.

Shares of ARCB opened at $49.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.36. ArcBest has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $50.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $411,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 69.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 29,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ArcBest by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,416,000 after buying an additional 14,185 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ArcBest by 139.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in ArcBest during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

