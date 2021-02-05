Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Hits New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $41.05 and last traded at $40.48, with a volume of 3417 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.75.

Specifically, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $66,367.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc acquired 5,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,913,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,608,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.42.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average is $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 112.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $64.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. Research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 78.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 30.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 60,012 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 117.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 318,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 172,135 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 119.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 488,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 265,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

