Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARQ-151, ARQ-154 and ARQ-252 for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema, which are in clinical stage. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California. “

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.33.

ARQT stock opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -3.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.65. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $40.88.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 9,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $330,804.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 901,340 shares in the company, valued at $29,969,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Smither sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,950 shares of company stock worth $448,113.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 110.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 86.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Read More: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.