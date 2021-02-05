Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARD. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Ardagh Group from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

Shares of ARD stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16. Ardagh Group has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $21.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARD. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 178.9% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 100,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 546.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 98,774 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 33,739 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the third quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Group in the third quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.