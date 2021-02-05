Arena Events Group plc (ARE.L) (LON:ARE) Shares Gap Down to $9.00

Arena Events Group plc (ARE.L) (LON:ARE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $8.75. Arena Events Group plc (ARE.L) shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 911,225 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £25.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About Arena Events Group plc (ARE.L) (LON:ARE)

Arena Events Group plc provides turnkey event solutions in Europe, the United States, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers temporary event structures, seating, furniture, catering and kitchen equipment, fencing and barriers, interior design, and ice rinks. The company also provides exhibition services, scaffolding, mass participant event solutions, graphics, signage and flooring, as well as cold room, bar rental services.

