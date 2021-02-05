argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $326.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $272.00 to $326.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of argenx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating and issued a $421.00 price target (up from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $278.24.

Get argenx alerts:

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $356.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.40 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a 12-month low of $103.75 and a 12-month high of $370.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 471,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in argenx by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,165,000 after buying an additional 16,267 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in argenx by 1.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in argenx by 175.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,824,000 after buying an additional 52,904 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 31.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.