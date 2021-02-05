Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $146.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $160.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.49.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.24.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

