Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,674,581,000 after buying an additional 95,771 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 171,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,535,000 after buying an additional 51,725 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1,333.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 54,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,465,000 after buying an additional 50,458 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,914,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 120,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,042,000 after buying an additional 44,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.27.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $398.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $221.27 and a 1-year high of $414.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.14.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

