Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.79 Million Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,343 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 9,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 346,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 212,613 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,657,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $551,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FE stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average of $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FE shares. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.07.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.