Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.04 Million Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $424.90 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.22 and a 52 week high of $466.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.05. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,665,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,583,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.34, for a total value of $4,103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 138,761 shares in the company, valued at $56,939,188.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,341 shares of company stock worth $31,422,329. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TYL shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.82.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

