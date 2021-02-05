Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.69 Million Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH opened at $223.78 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $237.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.90.

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.11.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

