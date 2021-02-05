Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.88 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,767,000 after buying an additional 245,078 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,283,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,782,000 after buying an additional 117,351 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 233.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 89,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,514,000 after purchasing an additional 62,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 316.0% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 78,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,942,000 after purchasing an additional 60,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Michael Cho sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.22, for a total transaction of $191,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,943.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total transaction of $996,150.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,906.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,913 shares of company stock worth $15,287,251 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock opened at $407.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.83. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $419.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.44.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

