Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 37.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 776.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $83.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.56.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.