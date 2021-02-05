Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 171.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 382.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.85.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $384.11 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.68 and a fifty-two week high of $389.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

