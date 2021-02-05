Arizona State Retirement System Sells 29,310 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,310 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Amcor were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 7.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 100,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 15.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 0.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 131,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Amcor stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.1175 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.09.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

