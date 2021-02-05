Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,506 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,106 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,666 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.1% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,191 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,352,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PXD. TD Securities raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.27.

Shares of PXD opened at $126.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $147.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 124.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.99.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

