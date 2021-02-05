Arizona State Retirement System Sells 9,681 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,681 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 77,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.35.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $60.73.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

