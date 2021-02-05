Ascendant Resources (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Trading Down 3%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) shares fell 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18. 11,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 28,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10.

Ascendant Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASDRF)

Ascendant Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, and gold. Its principal property is the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.