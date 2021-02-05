Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $89.39 and last traded at $88.78, with a volume of 9980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.66.

The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.18 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. Ashland Global’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $325,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $193,545.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $695,626 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.90.

About Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

