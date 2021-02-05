Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $165.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $144.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.61 and a 200-day moving average of $125.72.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,400.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 967,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 804,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,807,000 after purchasing an additional 369,198 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 27.0% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 706,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,456,000 after buying an additional 150,367 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 636,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,920,000 after buying an additional 45,118 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 470,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,228,000 after acquiring an additional 207,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

