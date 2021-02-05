Aspiriant LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,213 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

NKE stock opened at $140.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $221.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.36, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.37. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

