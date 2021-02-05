Aspiriant LLC Has $284,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 14,025 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.90, for a total transaction of $5,959,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,556,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,863 shares of company stock valued at $106,331,627 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $470.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.41 billion, a PE ratio of 74.82, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $478.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $444.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

