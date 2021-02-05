Aspiriant LLC Has $906,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aspiriant LLC cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,371 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $34.89 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $193.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

