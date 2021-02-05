Aspiriant LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,097,000 after buying an additional 55,885 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $244.52 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $247.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.35 and a 200-day moving average of $207.83.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

