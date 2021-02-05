Aspiriant LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,273 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of D. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,376 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,540,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,154,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 357,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,688 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,368,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,843,000 after buying an additional 77,895 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:D opened at $72.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3,634.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.12.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on D. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.39.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

