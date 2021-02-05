Aspiriant LLC Sells 2,057 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $498,783.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.13.

Shares of IBM opened at $121.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

