Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,306 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 28,051 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,411,000. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,215 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 4,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 57,268 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

UNP stock opened at $204.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

