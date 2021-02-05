Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $10.84 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 83.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,619 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 30.4% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.0% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.4% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STZ opened at $223.51 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $240.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.79. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.38.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

