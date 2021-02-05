Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $13.49 Million Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1,087.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,675 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,941 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of Citrix Systems worth $13,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $132.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.74.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $2,354,701.50. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $89,825.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,786 shares of company stock valued at $7,628,604 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

