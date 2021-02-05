Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $615.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $541.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.37. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total transaction of $1,177,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.71.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

