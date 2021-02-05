Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Trading Up 6.2%

Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)’s stock price was up 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.57 and last traded at $58.54. Approximately 625,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 425,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.10.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATKR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Atkore International Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Atkore International Group from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average of $32.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 2.47.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.68. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Atkore International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 12,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $506,064.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,219.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $83,081.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,357.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,874. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atkore International Group Company Profile (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.