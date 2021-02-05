Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Unilever by 91.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 266.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 97.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Unilever stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.20. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

