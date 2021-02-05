Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $3.25 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after acquiring an additional 948,608 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

Facebook stock opened at $266.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.92. The firm has a market cap of $759.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,498,659 shares of company stock worth $407,683,503. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

