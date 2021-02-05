Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $370,000 Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 766.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,618,271.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $106,874.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at $394,133.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,230 shares of company stock worth $2,440,352. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $98.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.36 and its 200-day moving average is $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $98.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSK. KeyCorp raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

