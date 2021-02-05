Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $614,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $74.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $75.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day moving average is $69.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

