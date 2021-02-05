Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $884,000 Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.1% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,999,000 after purchasing an additional 103,406 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,679,000 after acquiring an additional 237,568 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,745,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,818,000 after purchasing an additional 64,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Anthem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,202,000 after purchasing an additional 136,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $294.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $340.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $316.17 and its 200 day moving average is $295.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.60.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

