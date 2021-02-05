Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Raises Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $112.66 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 3.31%.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $186,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,313 shares of company stock worth $19,715,427 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.12.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

