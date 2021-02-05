Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VWO opened at $54.10 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.75.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.