Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 7,950 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RNP. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 970,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,592,000 after acquiring an additional 190,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,208,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after purchasing an additional 68,502 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $937,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $651,000.

RNP opened at $23.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $25.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

