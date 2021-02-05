Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ATLKY. SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $56.71 on Monday. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 0.97.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

