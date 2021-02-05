Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,365 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 893,821 shares of company stock valued at $154,601,342. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS stock opened at $180.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $326.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.35, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $183.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

