ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at Scotiabank

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ATA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$22.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

ATA opened at C$25.88 on Thursday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.85.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$335.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$331.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.3824242 EPS for the current year.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

