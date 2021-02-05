ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Scotiabank

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATSAF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of ATSAF stock opened at $20.23 on Thursday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

