ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATSAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.80.

ATSAF opened at $20.23 on Thursday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average is $15.21.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

