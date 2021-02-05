AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the communications equipment provider on Thursday, March 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14.

AudioCodes stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.20. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 4.95%. Equities analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AudioCodes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

