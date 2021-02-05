Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 5,120,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

AUPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bloom Burton lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 67,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

