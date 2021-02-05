Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 141.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 89,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after buying an additional 24,125 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 38,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 13,464 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 743.3% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 18,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $117.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.44. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

